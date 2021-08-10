Indian Matchmaking 2: Sima Taparia Returns to Netflix as Star Matchmaker

Indian Matchmaking is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation LLC. Aaron Saidman, Smriti Mundhra, JC Begley, and Eli Holzman are executive producers.

Over eight episodes, Sima will employ multiple techniques, from matching interests and exploring ambitions to astrological readings, to help her clients. The show’s first season also saw awkward first dates, couples going on adventures, and family meetings, and the second season will probably follow in its steps.

Recently, Sima also announced that she's all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. "Watch me on Bigg Boss OTT on 10th August on @voot!" she shared on Instagram.

Netflix is also bringing back two other shows: The Circle and The American Barbecue Showdown, according to a report by Deadline. The US version of The Circle will return for seasons 4 and 5, and will be hosted by Michelle Buteau. The American Barbecue Showdown, a competition to crown America’s ‘Barbecue Champion’, returns for season 2.