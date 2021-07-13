ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' Gets an Emmy Nomination
The final winners of the 73rd Emmy Awards will be announced on 19 September.
Indian Matchmaking, which released on Netflix in July last year, has been nominated under the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category for an Emmy Award.
The executive producers of the show are Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, JC Begley and Smriti Mundhra.
Other shows nominated in this category are Becoming, Below Deck, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked and Selling Sunset.
