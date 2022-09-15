'Koffee With Karan 7': Anil Kapoor Proves He Is The God Of Self-Love

For the show's 11th episode, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan graced the Koffee couch.
(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar; Altered by The Quint)
The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday (15 September). Featuring Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as the guests of the 11th episode, it’s suffice to say that the episode was endlessly entertaining.
From their thoughts on infidelity in marriages to receiving calls from viewers asking for sex advice, the episode was as chaotic as it could get. But what especially stood out was Anil Kapoor's unending love for himself.
Here are 5 moments from the episode proving that the actor is the god of self-love:
Upon being asked whether the AK vs AK star praises himself as a way to seek motivation, he agrees. He further explains that the reason he praises himself is because others have stopped praising him.
In a hilarious segment where Varun Dhawan was complimenting Anil Kapoor’s experience in the film industry, the actor jokingly takes offence saying that Dhawan is making him look older.
He immediately tries to shift the focus to how he’s looking. Standing up to pose, he urges Dhawan to look at him and succeeds since the episode shifts to Anil Kapoor’s commitment to maintaining his body and fitness.
In an awkward segment where KJO keeps pushing the actors to share their thoughts on infidelity in marriages, Anil Kapoor tries to deflect the question by saying that other actors should be asked this question.
When he is cross-questioned about which actors KJO should call, he starts complimenting himself as the last resort.
Arguably the most entertaining segment of the episode was the Koffee Quiz where the 65-year-old brought his A-game especially during the dance contest.
Right before the dance segment begins, Anil Kapoor breaks out in a jig, accompanied by a barrage of praises for his dancing skills. He even compares himself to other dance icons, from Michael Jackson to Mithun Chakraborty.
Trust Anil Kapoor to turn a disappointing moment into a self-love opportunity. In the ‘Hey Karan It’s Me’ segment, guests have to call celebrities and make them speak to KJO.
While Varun Dhawan was able to call multiple personalities from Bollywood, no one picked up Anil Kapoor’s call. Instead of sulking, he decides to call himself, referring to himself as “the star".
