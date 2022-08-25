5 Moments From ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ That Prove Kiara & Shahid Are BFF Goals
The eighth episode of the seventh season was full of laughter and candid confessions.
The eighth episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, 25 August. This time, Kabir Singh co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, graced the KWK couch. Unlike their on-screen characters in Kabir Singh, the actors seem to be really good friends in real life and share an adorable bond. The two filled the episode with lots of laughter, friendly banter, and as expected — some candid confessions, as well.
Here are 5 moments from the episode that prove Shahid and Kiara are truly BFF goals:
1. Shahid Can’t Stop Joking About Kiara’s Marriage
When Karan asked Kiara if she believes in the institution of marriage, giving a lovely example of her parents' married life, she admitted that she would want to have that someday. Well, this was enough for Shahid and Karan to start teasing her about her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra.
2. Kiara B*tch-Slapped Shahid in Her Head Once
Kiara revealed that she b*tch-slapped Shahid in her head once. Recalling a hilarious incident from the shoot days of their film Kabir Singh, she shared how she had to wait for 8 hours on set while, there was an ongoing discussion about whether Shahid should wear slippers or boots for a scene in the film.
3. Shahid’s Response to Kiara’s Awkward Party Story
For the 'Bingo Round' of the show, Kiara had to share the most embarrassing moment that she ever faced at a party. The actor recalled a hilarious incident from the time she wasn't an actor, and shared her awkward moment with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh from her first industrial party. Here's what Shahid had to say:
4. Kiara Bought a Gift for Shahid When He Was Unwell
Kiara shared that while shooting for Kabir Singh, both she and Shahid had fallen really sick. So when she had a day off, she bought a pair of sunglasses for Shahid cause he loves them. How sweet!! Get yourself a friend like Kiara already!
5. Shahid-Kiara's Friendly Banter Over the 'Call-A-Celebrity' Segment
For the shows 'Call-A-Celebrity' segment, Kiara had already called four celebs including, Sidharth, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and even Shahid's wife Mira, while Shahid could call only three. To stop Kiara from winning the round, Shahid even stood in front of her, and kept calling her!
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and hot-take
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.