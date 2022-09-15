ADVERTISEMENT

Koffee With Karan Ep11: Karan Reveals His Relationship Status To Varun Dhawan

The episode was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the latest episode of the much-talked-about show Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor graced the couch. And although the show is known for its candour, not much is known about Karan Johar, the host of the show. He generally manages to make his guests talk, but keeps mum when it comes to his own personal life. However, this time around Varun was able to coax some information about Karan's personal life.

Varun Dhawan went on to ask Karan Johar during the episode, "the reason he is so attracted to the theme of infidelity." To which, Karan was quick to respond that he is interested in human behaviour in general. When asked by Varun if he has ever cheated or got cheated on in a relationship, KJo revealed "Thank you very much but I broke up."

Varun was then quick to interject, "You are saying you are not in a relationship, on National TV right now?" To which, Karan replied, "You know I am not and you know I broke up. You know I broke up and you were very supportive in that relationship. Thank you very much, but I broke up."

Varun and Anil were last seen in Jugg Jug Jeeyo. The film was a moderate success in the box office. Karan's next directorial venture is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

