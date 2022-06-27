‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ Is an Emotional Tale About Flawed Relationships

The younger couple's marriage is falling apart, and the main reason (among many others) is that the wife is excelling in her career, while the husband’s career is yet to take off. Kukoo moves to Canada to support Naina, but when his career does not soar he turns bitter and that eventually affects their relationship.

Bheem, on the other hand, feels that his and Geeta's relationship lacks romance and love, and therefore wants to divorce his wife. Geeta is oblivious to her husband's plan and continues to play the dutiful wife to make the marriage work.

As someone who recently got a divorce after nine years of marriage and a child, there were parts in the movie I could connect with and which were heart-wrenching - for example, giving the marriage one more chance, hoping for a change after the birth of the child, the hesitancy to sign the papers even though you know it’s the right call.

What's even more interesting is that JugJugg Jeeyo doesn't only focus on the married couples, but delves into other relationships too.