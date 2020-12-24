Review: 'AK vs AK' is a Crazy, Delightful Ride

It’s AK aka Anurag Kashyap Vs AK aka Anil Kapoor in the new Vikramaditya Motwane film that has released on Netflix on 24 December. Written by Avinash Sampath, the movie has cameos by Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. Everyone here is playing themselves. So, Anil Kapoor is very much the star who, like we see in the trailer, expresses a desire to work with the maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Kashyap isn’t too enthused and makes his displeasure quite apparent.

Both soon fall headlong into a collision, verbal repartees fly and even blows are exchanged. Anurag goes ahead and talks about his crazy idea which he projects as “the most dangerous hostage thriller in the world of cinema”. Kidnapping Sonam Kapoor where only Anil gets to rescues her. Is this for real? Well, that’s for you to find out.