'Home Is Buzzing With Festivities': Anil Kapoor on Becoming a Grandfather Soon
Recalling the day Sonam told him he was going to be a granddad, he said, "I thought I won't be emotional but I was."
In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, actor Anil Kapoor opens up about his recent release Jugjugg Jeeyo, what it was like working with Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul, Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy, his upcoming release No Entry 2, and much more.
The actor also spoke about why he hadn't done any films with Neetu Kapoor before, and added, "It's sad that we all lost our beloved Rishi (Kapoor) saab, and the next thing she did, which is the right decision, is to go to the set and start working. And it happened to be opposite me, so I'm the lucky one."
