DU College Forced Students to Come, Gave 'Double Attendance' on Protest Day

In an audio note accessed by The Quint, Associate Professor Dr Smriti Singh, told her class on the evening of 9 October "You will be getting double attendance for all classes principal ma'am has assured. I am also assure 20 hours of NSS (National Service Scheme) apart from the hours tomorrow, so all your work will be done. You all have to be there, take an auto, do anything, you all have to come tomorrow."

The Quint reached out to Dr. Singh for a comment. She explained that she needed volunteers for 'Aagaz', a Sports Day event organised on campus for persons with disability which was prescheduled months in advance and happened to fall on the same day. She denied any orders from the principal and refused to comment on double attendance being marked in other classes, emphasising that her main focus was to support her community by getting volunteers from her class and shared a report on the same with The Quint.

“You can’t give students bribes, supposedly for double attendance, just for them to not go to some protest. This is not one incident; it started with the protest against the Kalkaji rape case by LSR and Miranda. We have been repeatedly told not to protest, to not ruin the reputation of the college,” said Drishti.

She also explained that with the mid-semester examinations approaching the students need to meet the minimum attendance threshold in order to be eligible to sit these exams. Therefore, attendance acted as a “bribe”.