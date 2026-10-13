'10 Oct Curbs Caused Traffic Chaos, Doubled Travel Time for IBPS Exam-Takers'

The first sign that 10 October would be no ordinary Saturday came the evening before.

The Centre's response to a youth-led protest march, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was sweeping. From suspending several Delhi Metro operations and train services at New Delhi and Nizamuddin railway stations to imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in Central Delhi, India's national capital was effectively under a lockdown.

Incidentally, the Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk exams were scheduled on the same day.

Now, these are no ordinary exams. Both are among the most sought-after government and public-sector recruitment exams for graduates. The SSC CGL can secure them a Central government post, and the IBPS Clerk exam is the gateway to clerical jobs at 11 public sector banks, with 11,403 vacancies this year.

Lakhs of candidates, mostly graduates and final-year students, compete for a few thousand seats, so a single mistake can cost a year of effort.

With the news of the restrictions on 10 October, my friend, Ariba Wasim, a 21-year-old BCom graduate who was appearing for the IBPS exam, kept refreshing the official website. However, there was no notification about the exam getting postponed or rescheduled.

She had prepared rigorously for months, and now a sense of uncertainty started to unsettle her.