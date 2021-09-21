Heavy Rain, Poor Drainage System Turns My Cuttack Home Into Filthy Swimming Pool

We spent the entire day trying to keep ourselves afloat. We were on the bed that was half-flooded with water. My mother couldn't even prepare food for us as the kitchen was flooded too.

The drains here are not well maintained, as a result, it gets clogged easily and the waste material from the drains enter our house causing much inconvenience to all of us.

We have been dealing with this for several years now. The narrow roads and the shallow drains have added to our misery.