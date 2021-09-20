World Cleanup Day: 48 Hrs, 6000 Kilos of Paper Waste Collected by Mumbaikars

Over six thousand kilos of old newspapers and magazines, cardboard, shredded paper, office files, and used textbooks, were some of the paper wastes volunteers from the Dawoodi Bohra community collected from housing societies, offices and schools in Mumbai over a period of two days.

The two-day paper recycling drive, launched on September 18 to commemorate World Cleanup Day, was undertaken by the Bohra community’s environmental body, the Burhani Foundation.