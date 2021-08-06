‘Roads Near My Home in Loni's Indrapuri Become Swimming Pools During Rains’

The Residents’ Welfare Association has, on multiple occasions, tried to discuss the issues being faced by the people here. While officials would listen sometimes, they only make empty promises in return.

It is perhaps the chocked nullah on Saharanpur Road that troubles us most, as its flow is interrupted due to sewage and waste. During their visit to the site on 23 July, we requested the Sub District Magistrate and the Executive Officer to help us in creating a passageway there to end the problem of waterlogging. On 4 August, via a written notice, the municipal corporation informed us that the concerned body will clean the drain and ensure proper flow, so that rain water can drain out (The Quint has accessed this document).

We await the day this becomes a reality.