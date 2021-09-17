Waterlogged Roads, No Connectivity: Odisha Villages Cry for Food, Medical Aid

Heavy rains wreck havoc in Dhenkanal district of Odisha
For 48 hours, on 13 and 14 September, Dhenkanal district of Odisha was lashed by incessant rainfall.
I live in Dhenkanal, and looking at the condition of my own town, I decided to travel to Manadapal and other villages in the district, to assess the situation.
As expected, the non-stop rain had caused extreme waterlogging in the villages of Kotpal and Mandapal. As a result, it was difficult for me to commute through the area.
I met and spoke to the head of the village (mukhia), who said that the heavy rainfall had resulted in the loss of over 400 acres of crops.
During my travels, I saw that many houses of the village were completely damaged. There’s shortage of food and children are falling sick, their parents are unable to take them to the hospital. Even day-to-day activities are difficult to do.
The rainfall has also snapped communication in villages as connecting roads have been damaged. I took all the videos and photos but wasn't able to send them as there was poor connectivity while I was on the road.
As soon as I reached home, with some connectivity, I managed to send the videos. That's how difficult life becomes during the rains here.
We now wish that the rains stop and normalcy is restored.
