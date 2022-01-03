15 Months and Counting: SAU Refuses To Pay Stipend to Afghan Students

PhD student from Afghanistan have not received stipend in 15 months.
(Photo courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
An Afghan national, I am a PhD student at the South Asian University in New Delhi. I enrolled in a programme in October 2020 but was unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Immediately after the enrollment, the university informed us about the online classes. Despite frequent requests to the university, informing them about the technical and logistical issues that we face in our country, they were adamant about conducting online classes.
They asked us to stay in our respective countries and continue with online classes. From October 2020 to July 2021, the classes for two semesters were conducted online.
We were told that once we come to India and open an account with an Indian bank, the money would be credited.
In July 2021, the students in Afghanistan received an e-mail from the university, asking us to apply for an Indian visa and eventual return to the campus in New Delhi.
Acceptance letter from SAU.
All Indian diplomats left the country without even returning the passports of the students, submitted along with the visa application.
After Taliban's takeover, we realised that going to SAU campus would not be possible anytime soon, so we requested the university to consider sending the stipend to students in Afghanistan.
We did not receive any response from them.
It has been a really difficult time for all of us. And to continue our studies without any financial support from the university has been particularly hard.
E-mail sent from Habib and his batchmate to the University.
Despite our repeated requests, we have not received any official response from the university. We also made a request that the university could wire the money to accounts of friends living in India, authorised by us, who could then transfer the money to Afghanistan. Unfortunately, the university ignored our request and has not even responded to us.
It has been over 15 months since we joined the university and we are yet to receive our stipend. It is sad and unfortunate to see how inconsiderate the university is being.
The Quint reached out to the South Asian University but there has been no response. As soon as we receive a response, the story would be updated.
(The author is a PhD student pursuing Sociology at the South Asian University, New Delhi. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)