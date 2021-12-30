An Orphan, I Was Denied Passport Thrice Despite Submitting All Documents

An orphan was denied the Indian passport even after multiple applications.
(Image altered by The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
I lost my father when I was eight, and after my mother's remarriage, an orphanage in Delhi became my new home.
As an orphan, it has been a constant struggle for me to get a passport, despite submitting all the requisite documents.
I grew up at the orphanage as per the rules and regulations of Delhi Baal Kalyan Samiti.
After getting out of there, I had applied for a passport multiple times. But it was always rejected due to some reason or the other.
It was in 2016, in Mumbai, that I had applied for a passport for the first time. I was working at Taj Lands End in the city for four years. After receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the contractor, I had applied for the passport. My application was rejected, stating I could not give my work address. I was asked to go to Delhi and apply again, and I did so in the year 2019.
After arriving in Delhi, I took permission from Prayas Children Home (2010) and applied for my passport. But this time, it was rejected by the Delhi police, who said that I could not submit my orphanage’s address because I was over 18 years of age. They then asked me to go to my hometown and apply again.
In the year 2020, I applied for my passport again from my hometown in West Bengal.
After I came to West Bengal, I got all my documents made again as per my aunt’s address. But yet again, during police verification, my application was rejected, as the police began questioning my nationality.
I have reached out and sent applications to the Chief Passport Officials, Joint Secretary of Women and Child Development, and Chief Secretary of West Bengal.
With the help of the Magistrate of Child Welfare and Women and Child Development, I had gotten all my documents remade for the passport. But even after submitting all of these, the police are still asking me to submit my parents' documents.
I have submitted my Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, birth certificate, and the documents from the Magistrate of Child Welfare. Despite all of this, there's no end to the police verification.
It's been over five years and I'm still waiting for my passport. Please help me.
The Quint reached out to the Borauipur police station, Child Welfare Committee, and Prayas Children Home for their response.
The police informed us that an e-mail has been sent by them to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for birth-certificate verification, but they haven't received a reply yet.
Whereas, the Child Welfare committees has said that they were willing to help Vishal with any documents required.
There has been no response from the orphanage. As soon as they reply, the story will be updated.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
