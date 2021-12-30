An Orphan, I Was Denied Passport Thrice Despite Submitting All Documents

I have submitted my Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, birth certificate, and the documents from the Magistrate of Child Welfare. Despite all of this, there's no end to the police verification.

It's been over five years and I'm still waiting for my passport. Please help me.

The Quint reached out to the Borauipur police station, Child Welfare Committee, and Prayas Children Home for their response.

The police informed us that an e-mail has been sent by them to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for birth-certificate verification, but they haven't received a reply yet.

Whereas, the Child Welfare committees has said that they were willing to help Vishal with any documents required.

There has been no response from the orphanage. As soon as they reply, the story will be updated.