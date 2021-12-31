Dear People of Nagaland, Here’s My Poem Echoing Your Demand To Repeal AFSPA

One morning, I woke up to the news that a few of my countrymen living in Oting, Nagaland, lost their lives the night before, at the hands of the armed forces. The reports filled my heart with sympathy for their souls, but soon, that feeling was replaced by agony and anger.

Agony, because a few days before the incident, I had a conversation with a friend about the youth of Nagaland, their future, the development they were envisioning, and their efforts in getting there.

Incidents like these will once again polarise the youth, who have been seeking a better living.

Anger, because I have been hearing of such incidents since my childhood.