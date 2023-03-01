Zero Discrimination Day 2023: Date, Theme, and Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Zero Discrimination Day 2023: Check out the date, theme, quotes, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
Zero Discrimination Day is observed every year on 1 March to create awareness among people about their rights to live an equal and productive life without any kind of discrimination.
The primary purpose of celebrating the Zero Discrimination Day is to initiate and appreciate a movement of solidarity on global level to eradicate all forms of discrimination.
Every year on Zero Discrimination Day, events, workshops, seminars, and educational programmes are being held globally to educate people about the adverse effects of discrimination on the world.
Let us read about the Zero Discrimination Day Date, Theme, Significance, and Quotes below.
Every year, Zero Discrimination Day is observed on 1 March. This year Zero Discrimination Day falls on Wednesday, 1 March 2023.
Every year, Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year the theme of Zero Discrimination Day 2023 is "Save lives: Decriminalise".
According to the UNAIDS, "On Zero Discrimination Day this year, under the theme “Save lives: Decriminalise”, UNAIDS is highlighting how the decriminalisation of key populations and people living with HIV saves lives and helps advance the end of the AIDS pandemic.
The significance of celebrating the Zero Discrimination Day is to create awareness among people about different types of inequalities that prevent them from living a healthy, productive, and prosperous life.
According to the UNAIDS,"Criminalisation drives discrimination and structural inequalities. It robs people of the prospect of healthy and fulfilling lives and it holds back the end of AIDS. We must end criminalisation to save lives."
Here is the list of quotes on Zero Discrimination Day 2023 that you can share with your loved ones to create awareness.
