National Science Day 2023: Popular Quotes, Theme, Wishes, Messages, and Status

National Science Day (NSD) is observed on 28 February every year in India. National Science Day 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 28 February, by the people in the country. It is important to note that this day marks the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C.V. Raman in 1928. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for this discovery. National Science Day focuses on discoveries and developments so it is celebrated grandly.

National Science Day is celebrated with a different theme every year and everyone should know the theme. People celebrate this day by giving speeches, organising debates, essay writing competitions, and quiz competitions, etc. They also send wishes and messages to each other to observe the day. National Science Day motivates people to give importance to new discoveries and research.