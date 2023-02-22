Ash Wednesday 2023: History, Significance & Importance of the Day; Know Details

Ash Wednesday is a holy day when Christians pray and keep fasts. Before Ash Wednesday, people belonging to the Christian religion celebrate Shrove Tuesday. It falls on the first day of Lent, which is a 40-day period of preparation and fasting before Easter. It is important to note that, unlike Christmas, Ash Wednesday, and Easter are not celebrated on a fixed date. The period of Lent begins on the Monday of the seventh week before Easter.

Lent ends on a Friday that is nine days before Easter. You can take a look online to know the exact dates and details. Ash Wednesday 2023 is being observed on 22 February. People who follow Christianity must take note of the date. They should also know the Lent period dates for this year and other important details to stay updated.