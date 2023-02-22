World Thinking Day 2023: History, Theme & Importance of the Day; Know Details

World Thinking Day is observed on 22 February every year. It is a day that celebrates friendship, sisterhood, and empowerment. World Thinking Day 2023 falls on a Wednesday and people are gearing up to celebrate the day in their own way. It is important to note that Girl Scouts and Girl Guides across the world create awareness about issues that affect girls and young women on this day. Everyone should take part in World Thinking Day and know about its importance.

Every year a new theme is decided for World Thinking Day. People across the globe plan events and programmes based on the theme for the year. The ones who do not have much idea about World Thinking Day, which is celebrated on 22 February annually, must read about its history and significance. Everyone should be aware of its importance.