Central Excise Day 2023 Date: History, Significance, and Other Important Details

Central Excise Day is celebrated every year on 24 February to honor and appreciate the efforts, services, and contribution of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Central Excise Day is dedicated to commemorate the Central Excise and Salt Act which was established on 24th February 1944. On this day, CBIC officers are being admired for their sincere duties.

Central Excise Day is celebrated annually to aware people about the hard work and commitment of CBIC. The main function of CBIC is to keep a check on the corruption of goods from the manufacturing industries.

The CBIC officers play a critical role in the country's industrial development. Every Indian citizen must pay taxes to contribute in the country's economic progress.

Let us read about the date, theme, history, and significance of Central Excise Day 2023.