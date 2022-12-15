Top 10 Tourist Places to Visit in India in December

Tourist Places to Visit in India
The holiday season is about to begin and the Christmas season or New Year's eve is the best time to go around with your family and celebrate the festivities. December brings down the curtain on each year and we can end the year on a good note with a trip with our family or friends.
Vacation every now and then helps us refresh and rejuvenate before a new year begins. One of the other reasons to plan a trip in winter is the pleasant weather across the country. There are quite a few destinations that you can choose from and we have made your work a bit easier by listing down the top 10 places to visit in India in December.
Goa is a perfect place if someone loves to hang around the beaches in peace by the day and become a party animal by the night. It has everything for everyone, you just have to choose between the sound of waves and loud music.
Goa is situated on the Western Coast and can be visited for its touristy beaches, happening nightlife, and historic Portuguese architecture. Goa is one of the best places in India to wrap up the year. You will get to witness the hippie culture, warm winter beaches, delicious seafood, and alcohol.
If you are a person who loves the white snow and can imagine their winter days playing in the snow with your friends and family- Auli is the perfect destination for you. Winter and snow always go hand in hand thus Auli is the best place to visit in the month of December. Auli is known as the skiing destination of India and it has tourists from all around the world.
December is the best time to witness the incredible snowfall and play around in snowball fights, indulge in some skiing and other adventure sports. This getaway will help you relax and take in the scenic views of the Himalayas.
Kutch is the center of celebration, festivity, countless tints, arts, and culture in December. The place also hosts its grand Rann Mahotsav in the month. An expanse of white sands is a delight to watch and experience. While the summers at Rann are extremely hot, winters are quite cool and the temperatures sometimes fall as low as 0 degrees.
This desert has a moon-like view and the best time to visit the place is December. You will have an extraordinary experience that will charm you for much longer. The Rann Utsav will be mesmerizing and a never to forget experience.
This place is situated amidst the mountains in Karnataka accompanied by a misty landscape. Coorg is also known for coffee production and coffee lovers can pay a visit to this hill station for the same reason. It is popular for its green hills and the streams cutting right through them. You will love the culture and people of this destination. The martial arts performed by the Kodavas, a local clan, is a notable source of entertainment.
Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is popular for its breathtakingly exotic scenery and lush greenery. Forest covered hills, spice and coffee plantations make your experience more memorable!
In Andaman, you will get to witness the blue water beaches and learn about the history of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. We promise it is a little slice of paradise tucked around 1,400 km away from the east coast of mainland India. Port Blair, the capital of this union territory, is connected with various tourist islands via multiple daily ferries. Havelock and Neil Islands are popular due to their white sandy beaches and excellent diving options.
You will also get an opportunity to try out a number of water sports such as Scuba Diving, Snorkeling, Sea Walk etc. The popular beaches include North Bay Island near Port Blair, Elephant Beach in Havelock Island and Bharatpur Beach in Neil Island.
Shimla, also known as the ‘Queen of Hills’ is popular for its picturesque landscape with greenery and snow-clad mountains. The pleasant weather is like the cherry on the cake. You can visit Shimla any time of the year but December is the best option if you want to witness the snowfall and indulge in ice skating.
The main places to visit in Shimla include Jakhoo Hill, Summer Hills, Chadwick Falls, Annandale, Himalayan Bird Park, Tara Devi Temple, Viceregal Lodge, The Shimla State Museum and Johnnie’s Wax Museum.
Another hill station that you can visit in December is Sonamarg. It is situated at an altitude of 2800 m above sea level and is home to serene lakes like Satsar and Gadsar lakes. You can also enjoy a few adventure sports like trekking, skiing, and hiking across the year.
You get offers on these adventure sports in December and other leisure activities include camping and trout fishing. You can have both experiences here- a serene peaceful getaway or an adventurous one.
Another destination in Himachal Pradesh is Manali. It is between the snow-clad mountains of the Dhauladhar and Pir Panjal ranges. This hill station has been a mesmerizing getaway for decades. The natural beauty comes to its full glory in winter.
You will get to visit the ancient temples to scenic valleys and it will be a special getaway for sightseeing enthusiasts. It is also popular for its fantastic trekking expeditions.
Mylapore is a major commercial center of Chennai and is also one of the oldest cities. You will get to witness the important temples and cultural venues in this part of Chennai. Mylapore is a destination where people want to pray at the famous Kapaleeswarar Temple, Theerthapaleeswarar Temple, and San Thome Basilica. Besides, walking through its streets and soaking in the old-world charm of this place is also a magical experience.
Dalhousie is a picturesque destination in India and for decades or generations, both visitors and settlers have endeared its beauty. In December, you will get to play under the snowflakes that also cover the deodar forests and the snow-clad peaks in the background will welcome you in a grand way. The key places to visit in Dalhousie are St. John’s Church, Satdhara Falls, and Dainkund Peak.
You can go for boating on Chamera Lake, savor the beauty of Panch Pulla Waterfall, and hike to the Kalatop Khajjiar Sanctuary.
