FAQ | 'Blue Flag' Award for Two Beaches in India: What Is This Coveted Prize?

The ‘Blue Flag’ award is an eco-label awarded by Denmark-based non-profit Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) to beaches, tourism boats, and marinas. A marina is a small harbour where mainly pleasure boats and yachts dock.

The FEE website says that in order to qualify for the Blue Flag, "a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained."

The programme was started in 1987, in Europe. A total of 5,042 beaches, marinas, and tourism boats in 48 countries have been awarded the label so far. It promotes sustianable development in freshwater and marine areas.

The certification is given by an international jury comprising members of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), and International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), besides FEE, according to The Indian Express.