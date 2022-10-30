Who Is Extracting Goa’s Groundwater?

Explaining the layers of rock and soil type in the state, Sandip Nadkarni, former chief engineer of Goa’s Water Resources Department, says, “There is lateritic soil for about one metre, after which there is the lateritic rock six to ten metres deep. This is an unconfined aquifer, which means it is without pressure.”

He adds that after the lateritic rock, comes the clay which extends for 30-80 metres and is a non-aquifer. “After the clay, is the precambrian metamorphic rock layer, which could have fissures, or be cracked. This is where water accumulates.”

Nadkarni explains that an open well will hit the unconfined aquifer, no more than 10 metres deep and get water from there. “But a borewell usually digs deep, straight into the metamorphic layer, and pulls water from there. It can be a shallow borewell as well.”

In order to curb the illegal extraction and regulate the extraction of water, Goa’s Water Resources Department, under the helm of Nadkarni, set up the Goa Groundwater Regulation Act, 2002.