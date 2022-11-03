Sonam Kapoor Pens a Heartfelt Note For Husband Anand Ahuja; Shares Vacation Pics

As expected, Anand was quick to react to his wife's lovely post. Dropping a comment on the pictures he wrote, "So sweet my (bunny emoji)... and nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend, love you (infinity emoji)."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018, after dating for several years. The couple recently welcomed their son, Vayu in August, earlier this year.