Podcast: Do I Like 'A Trip to Infinity'?

This documentary has tons of such mind-bending thoughts. And what helps a regular viewer understand these ideas is the amazing animation work that’s been done. It really helped me visualize ideas like the expanding universe, black holes, etc.

But what I didn’t find that exciting was the fact that it was just a glorified Vsauce video. Starting from one simple question and ending in something completely different. Now don’t get me wrong, a film like this would make black holes and such abstract mathematical concepts more accessible. But for me, it’s stuff that I’ve already seen and read about multiple times.