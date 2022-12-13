IRCTC Christmas in GOA Package 2022: Travel Date, Package Details, & Travel Fee
IRCTC Christmas in GOA Package 2022: Take a look at the package details if you want to travel to Goa for Christmas.
Yearend is the perfect time to relax on the calm beach of Goa. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned amazing tour packages for people who want to spend their Christmas in Goa. People will be able to travel from North to South Goa with the help of the IRCTC Christmas in Goa package 2022. The IRCTC has shared this information via an official tweet on their Twitter handle for all interested travel lovers.
Before you book your tickets or plan your trip, it is important to know all the details about the IRCTC Christmas in Goa package 2022. You will find all the latest details about the tour package on the official website - irctctourism.com. It is important to know the itinerary, flight fare, accommodation, etc before you book the Christmas travel package.
Here are all the details you should know about the IRCTC Christmas in Goa package 2022 if you are planning to go on a vacation during the festive season.
IRCTC Christmas in GOA 2022: Package Details
Package Name - Christmas in Goa - EGA013.
Package Duration - Four nights and five days.
Travel System - Flight.
Destination covered in the tour package - North and South Goa.
Travelling Date - 22 December 2022.
IRCTC Christmas in GOA Package 2022: Facilities
The facilities of the IRCTC Christmas in Goa package 2022 are as follows for interested travellers:
Travellers will get economy class tickets for the return flight.
Travellers can stay in Hotel Byke Royal Pearl North Goa or similar hotels.
One can enjoy four breakfast and four dinner facilities during their stay in the hotel.
The package covers travel insurance for all people who are booking it.
To know more about the facilities and itinerary of the IRCTC Christmas in Goa package 2022, one can go to the website - irctctourism.com. You will find all the updates on the site.
IRCTC Christmas in GOA 2022: Travel Cost per Person
Here is the complete package cost per person that is included in the IRCTC Christmas in Goa:
You have to pay Rs 53610/- for single occupancy.
For double occupancy, you have to pay Rs 43220/- per person.
You have to pay Rs 40900/- per person for triple occupancy.
For children between 5-11 years of age, the travel cost is Rs 35300/-.
For children between 2-4 years of age, the travel cost is Rs 35300/-.
