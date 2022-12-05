'Weekend Vibes': Priyanka Chopra Shares Vacation Pics From Her Trip To Dubai

She was recently seen at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The film festival was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Sharon Stone, Kareena Kapoor and more.

On the work front, Priyanka has several upcoming projects lined up including Russo Brothers' show Citadel, alongside Richard Madden, It's All Coming Back To Me, Ending Things co-starring Anthony Mackie, and Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.