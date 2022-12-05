'Weekend Vibes': Priyanka Chopra Shares Vacation Pics From Her Trip To Dubai

Priyanka shared some pictures from her trip to Dubai.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra recently visited Dubai after attending the Red Sea Internation Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. She posted pictures and videos of herself lounging with her friends. Earlier, the Barfi actor posted pictures from her red-carpet appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival.
Priyanka looked breathtaking in her yellow swimsuit. She posted pictures of herself in casual wear as well. She also shared videos of herself doing water sports with friends. She captioned her post as "Weekend Vibes."
She was recently seen at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The film festival was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Sharon Stone, Kareena Kapoor and more.
On the work front, Priyanka has several upcoming projects lined up including Russo Brothers' show Citadel, alongside Richard Madden, It's All Coming Back To Me, Ending Things co-starring Anthony Mackie, and Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)