Sheetala Ashtami 2024 Date and Time: Significance & Rituals Of the Festival

Sheetala Ashtami is a time for people to express their devotion and gratitude towards the goddess. During the festival, people observe various rituals, including fasting for the entire day, offering special prayers to the goddess, and lighting fires to cook food. According to popular belief, the goddess can cure diseases like chicken pox, smallpox, measles, and others.

Sheetala Ashtami is celebrated as a time of prosperity, good health, and protection from various illnesses, especially heat and infection. According to the beliefs of the people, the Puja ritual of Sheetala Ashtami begins before dawn with a ceremonial bath in order to cleanse the body and soul of the devotees. After this, the idol or image of the deity is prepared.

As part of the worship, flowers are often presented to the goddess and light incense sticks are lit. It is also a time for fast on this day. People believe that by worshiping the goddess on this day, they can obtain the blessings of their families.