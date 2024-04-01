Sheetala Ashtami 2024 Date and Time: Significance & Rituals Of the Festival

Know everything about Sheetala Ashtami 2024
(Image: iStock)
Sheetala Ashtami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in the Chaitra month of April every year. The festival has a long history and deep spiritual significance for a variety of reasons, including to worship the goddess, seek her blessings for a long and prosperous life, and to cure various ailments.
The rituals of Sheetala Ashtami are said to have originated from the time of the Holi festival, which is celebrated eight days later. However, many people celebrate it on the first Monday or Friday after Holi. The festival is especially popular in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. Let's have a look at the date, time, rituals and significance of the Sheetala Ashtami 2024.
This year the Hindu occasion of Sheetala Ashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, 2 April 2024. According to Drik Panchang, timings and shubh muhurat to observe the festival include:
Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 06:10 am to 18:40 pm
Duration - 12 Hours 30 Mins
Ashtami Tithi Begins - 21:09 pm on 1 April 2024
Ashtami Tithi Ends - 20:08 pm on 2 April 2024
Sheetala Ashtami is a time for people to express their devotion and gratitude towards the goddess. During the festival, people observe various rituals, including fasting for the entire day, offering special prayers to the goddess, and lighting fires to cook food. According to popular belief, the goddess can cure diseases like chicken pox, smallpox, measles, and others.
Sheetala Ashtami is celebrated as a time of prosperity, good health, and protection from various illnesses, especially heat and infection. According to the beliefs of the people, the Puja ritual of Sheetala Ashtami begins before dawn with a ceremonial bath in order to cleanse the body and soul of the devotees. After this, the idol or image of the deity is prepared.
As part of the worship, flowers are often presented to the goddess and light incense sticks are lit. It is also a time for fast on this day. People believe that by worshiping the goddess on this day, they can obtain the blessings of their families.
