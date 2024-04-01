International Children’s Book Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance.
International Children’s Book Day (ICBD) is celebrated every year on 2 April to recognize the birthday of Danish author Hans Christian Anderson. The day of commemoration is also dedicated to promoting children’s love of reading with the help of books. Each year, a different section of the International Bureau of Children’s Books (IBBY) serves as the international sponsor of ICBD. The IBBY chooses a theme and invites a prominent author from the host country to write a message to children worldwide. This message is then accompanied by a well-known illustrator who designs a poster. The materials created by the IBBY are used in various ways to promote books and reading.
Many IBBY Sections use the media to promote ICBD and organize activities in schools and public libraries. It’s not uncommon for ICBD to be linked to celebrations involving children’s books and other special events. These activities may include encounters with authors and illustrators, writing competitions, or announcements of book awards.
This year, International Children’s Book Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.
The theme of International Children’s Book Day 2024 is not known yet.
Children’s Book Day is a day dedicated to promoting the importance of reading for young people. It was first established in 1967 by the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY). The IBBY is a non-profit organization that works to improve literacy and promote reading by organizing events in schools and libraries around the world.
One of the main goals of Children’s Book Day is to get children reading and develop a love for reading. Children’s Book Day is a great opportunity to introduce children to books with a global theme and spread the joy of reading. Reading can help children develop critical thinking skills, increase their knowledge of the world, and improve their communication skills. In addition, reading can provide students with entertainment and a way to escape from the stresses of everyday life.
Children’s Book Day is a significant holiday that celebrates the importance of reading for young people. It is a time to take children into the world of books and encourage them to develop a love for reading. This day is also an opportunity to recognize the efforts of parents and caregivers in supporting their children’s love of reading.
International Children’s Book Day serves as a reminder of the significance of children’s access to books worldwide. It also emphasizes the importance of academic research on children and children’s literature, as well as the global inclusion of authors, illustrators, publishers, translators, university professors, students, librarians, booksellers, parents, and more.
There are many ways that parents can participate in Children’s Book Day, such as reading books to their children, taking them to the library, and purchasing books online. One of the main ways that parents can help their children celebrate Children’s Book Day is to take them to the local library. This is a great way to get kids in touch with the books and encourage them to read. Libraries also offer a variety of activities and resources for children, which can make this day more fun and engaging.
