IPL 2024 Full Schedule Released: Match Dates, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More

Full Schedule of IPL 2024 Released by BCCI.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the full schedule of the ongoing IPL 2024 on Monday, 25 March 2024. Earlier, on 22 February, BCCI had officially announced the fixtures of first 21 matches only. Now the full schedule of IPL 2024 has been issued by the concerned officials after taking into consideration the locations and polling dates of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections in the country.
The second phase of Indian Premier League 2024 will begin on 8 April with a clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai. The final match of IPL 2024 will be played on 26 May 2024 in Chennai. Let us check out the full schedule of IPL 2024 below along with fixtures, match dates, timings, venues, live streaming, telecast, and other details.
IPL 2024 started from Friday, 22 March.
IPL 2024 will end with a final match on 26 May.
A total of 74 matches will be played in the IPL 2024.
The 2024 Season of Indian Premier League will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
IPL 2024 will be live telecasted on Sports 18 network.
Find out the full schedule of IPL 2024 below, including fixtures, dates, timings, venues, and more.
22 March: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
23 March: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
24 March: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
25 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings
26 March: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
27 March: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
28 March: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
29 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
30 March: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
31 March: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
1 April: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
2 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants
3 April: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
4 April: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
5 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
6 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
7 April: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
8 April 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
9 April 2024: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
10 April 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
11 April 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
12 April 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
13 April 2024: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
14 April 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
14 April 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
15 April 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
16 April 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals
17 April 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
18 April 2024: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
19 April 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
20 April 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
21 April 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
21 April 2024: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
22 April 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
23 April 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
24 April 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
25 April 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
26 April 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
27 April 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
27 April 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals
28 April 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
28 April 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
29 April 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
30 April 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
01 May 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
02 May 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
03 May 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
04 May 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
05 May 2024: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
05 May 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders
06 May 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
07 May 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
08 May 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
09 May 2024: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
10 May 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
11 May 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
12 May 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
12 May 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
13 May 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders
14 May 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
15 May 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
16 May 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans
17 May 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
18 May 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
19 May 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
19 May 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
20 May 2024: BREAK DAY
21 May 2024: QUALIFIER 1
22 May 2024: ELIMINATOR
23 May 2024: BREAK DAY
24 May 2024: QUALIFIER 2
25 May 2024: BREAK DAY
26 May 2024: FINAL
You can download the full IPL 2024 schedule here.
