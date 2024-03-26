IPL 2024 Full Schedule Released: Match Dates, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the full schedule of the ongoing IPL 2024 on Monday, 25 March 2024. Earlier, on 22 February, BCCI had officially announced the fixtures of first 21 matches only. Now the full schedule of IPL 2024 has been issued by the concerned officials after taking into consideration the locations and polling dates of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections in the country.

The second phase of Indian Premier League 2024 will begin on 8 April with a clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai. The final match of IPL 2024 will be played on 26 May 2024 in Chennai. Let us check out the full schedule of IPL 2024 below along with fixtures, match dates, timings, venues, live streaming, telecast, and other details.