IPL 2024 Full Schedule Released: Match Dates, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More

The full schedule of ongoing Indian Premier League has been released by BCCI. Check match dates, timings & venues.
Saima Andrabi
Full Schedule of IPL 2024 Released by BCCI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the full schedule of the ongoing IPL 2024 on Monday, 25 March 2024. Earlier, on 22 February, BCCI had officially announced the fixtures of first 21 matches only. Now the full schedule of IPL 2024 has been issued by the concerned officials after taking into consideration the locations and polling dates of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections in the country.

The second phase of Indian Premier League 2024 will begin on 8 April with a clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai. The final match of IPL 2024 will be played on 26 May 2024 in Chennai. Let us check out the full schedule of IPL 2024 below along with fixtures, match dates, timings, venues, live streaming, telecast, and other details.

IPL 2024 Start Date

IPL 2024 started from Friday, 22 March.

IPL 2024 End Date

IPL 2024 will end with a final match on 26 May.

How Many Matches Will Be Played in IPL 2024?

A total of 74 matches will be played in the IPL 2024.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of IPL 2024

The 2024 Season of Indian Premier League will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of IPL 2024?

IPL 2024 will be live telecasted on Sports 18 network.

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

Find out the full schedule of IPL 2024 below, including fixtures, dates, timings, venues, and more.

  • 22 March: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • 23 March: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 24 March: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

  • 25 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings

  • 26 March: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

  • 27 March: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

  • 28 March: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

  • 29 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 30 March: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

  • 31 March: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

  • 1 April: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 2 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants

  • 3 April: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 4 April: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

  • 5 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

  • 6 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • 7 April: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 8 April 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 9 April 2024: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 10 April 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

  • 11 April 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • 12 April 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

  • 13 April 2024: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 14 April 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

  • 14 April 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

  • 15 April 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 16 April 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

  • 17 April 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 18 April 2024: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

  • 19 April 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

  • 20 April 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 21 April 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • 21 April 2024: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

  • 22 April 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

  • 23 April 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

  • 24 April 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

  • 25 April 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • 26 April 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

  • 27 April 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

  • 27 April 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 28 April 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • 28 April 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 29 April 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

  • 30 April 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

  • 01 May 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

  • 02 May 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 03 May 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 04 May 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

  • 05 May 2024: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

  • 05 May 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 06 May 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 07 May 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 08 May 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

  • 09 May 2024: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • 10 May 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

  • 11 May 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

  • 12 May 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 12 May 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

  • 13 May 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 14 May 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

  • 15 May 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

  • 16 May 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

  • 17 May 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

  • 18 May 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings

  • 19 May 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

  • 19 May 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 20 May 2024: BREAK DAY

  • 21 May 2024: QUALIFIER 1

  • 22 May 2024: ELIMINATOR

  • 23 May 2024: BREAK DAY

  • 24 May 2024: QUALIFIER 2

  • 25 May 2024: BREAK DAY

  • 26 May 2024: FINAL

You can download the full IPL 2024 schedule here.

IPL 2024 Full Schedule.

Published: 26 Mar 2024,11:43 AM IST

