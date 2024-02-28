Magh Kalashtami 2024: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Rituals & Significance

Magh Kalashtami is observed with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Magh Kalashtami holds immense significance for the devotees of Lord Shiva. This Hindu festival of Kalashtami, also known as Kala Ashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairav, the fiery form of Lord Shiva. Kalashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha every month. This year, Magh Kalashtami will be celebrated to worship Kaal Bhairav. Lord Bhairava is believed to be the protector of his devotees who help them overcome their fears and obstacles. Bhairav Ashtami is considered to be the birth of Rudra’s incarnation Bhairav which is also known as Rudrashtami. Let's know the date, significance, and rituals of Magh Kalashtami 2024.
Magh Kalashtami 2024: Date, Time & Puja Muhurat
The monthly Kalashtami of Phalgun month falls on 3 March 2024. According to the Panchang, Kalashtami Tithi will start from 8:45 pm on 3 March till 8:49 pm the next day on 4 March. During which the time of Kalashtami Puja will be from 8:45 pm on 3 March to 6:46 am the next day.
What is the Story Of Kalashtami: Significance
Lord Shiva has three forms Kaal Bhairav, Batuk Bhairav, and Ruru Bhairav. Kaal Bhairav is considered the God of Tantra-mantra. It is believed that if one worships Kaal Bhairav, one can avoid the risk of untimely death and the ill effects of Saturn and Rahu. It is believed that on the auspicious day of Magh Kalashtami, all the obstacles created by the enemies or the planetary defects are cured by worshipping Kaal Bhairav.
Kal Bhairav is believed to be the one who destroys the enemy itself by its name, one who ends the sorrows of the poor and the needy, and one who is the protector of darkness. Bhairav, as it is, is considered to be the only deity who shows his full influence in Kaliyuga. Devotees of Kal Bhairav have to follow strict rules while worshipping the Lord. It is believed that Lord Bhairav can be pleased very soon and grants blessings to his devotees. Kaal Bhairav Ashtami is considered to be very effective and a remover of sorrows like Maa Durga Ashtami.
How Do We Celebrate Kalashtami?
On the auspicious day of Kalashtami, devotees keep fast to offer their prayers to Kaal Bhairav. It is believed that worshipping Kaal Bhairav with utmost devotion and dedication helps to remove all kinds of fears and challenges. And worshipping the Lord regularly also helps to pave the path to success and prosperity.
