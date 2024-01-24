Cleartrip, a Flipkart Company, Unveils Divine Deals for Spiritual Explorers

The fervor for spiritual tourism across the nation is reaching new heights, and leading the way - Cleartrip, a Flipkart company. Coinciding with the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the travel giant has unveiled 'Darshan Destinations,' an initiative aimed at making sacred journeys more accessible and affordable.
As part of this heartwarming gesture, one of India's leading travel planning brands, Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, is extending a divine invitation to senior citizens with 1,008 complimentary flight tickets to Ayodhya. This benevolent offer is not only a testament to the spirit of celebration surrounding the grand temple opening but also a reflection of the companies' commitment to fostering inclusive travel experiences. What's noteworthy is that this offer is also available on the Flipkart Travel platform, ensuring a seamless and enriching journey for every devotee.
But the generosity doesn't stop there. Under the ongoing "Darshan Destinations" initiative, Cleartrip is introducing special fares on flights, hotels, and buses to various religious hotspots across India. Travelers can avail themselves of a 20% discount on bookings for transportation and accommodation to revered destinations like Madurai, Tirupati, Amritsar, Bhopal, Shirdi, Bodhgaya, Kochi, and Katra (Jammu). This initiative is poised to evolve, offering devotees continued access to discounted fares for flights, hotels, and buses, making spiritual journeys more attainable than ever.
The Numbers Speak For Themselves
The surge in spiritual tourism, catalyzed by the momentous occasion of the Ayodhya temple opening, signifies a paradigm shift in traveler preferences. Cleartrip has witnessed an astonishing 1500% increase in searches for Ayodhya across its platforms, underscoring the profound connection people feel with their cultural and spiritual roots.
Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO of Cleartrip, expressed,
“As a customer-centric company, Cleartrip caters to the evolving needs of our user base. We understand that spiritual journeys are central to our culture, embodying centuries-old traditions. With more people seeking out these meaningful travels, we wished to make these experiences more accessible and affordable."
The focus on senior citizens in this initiative is particularly heartening, as they are offered a chance to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of the country. Rajagopal emphasized, "Our offering, specially tailored for senior citizens who desire to soak in the country's rich heritage, reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers. We hope to inspire and enable other individuals as well to experience the Divine Destinations and easily fulfill their travel aspirations.”
Through the customer-centric initiatives like Darshan Destinations, Cleartrip is seamlessly blending affordability, accessibility, and a superior travel experience. It's not just about reaching a destination; it's about embarking on a spiritual journey that resonates with the soul, making these divine destinations more than just places on a map. With this initiative, Cleartrip invites everyone to set sail on their sacred odysseys, and fulfill their spiritual tourism ambitions.
