Cleartrip, a Flipkart Company, Unveils Divine Deals for Spiritual Explorers

The fervor for spiritual tourism across the nation is reaching new heights, and leading the way - Cleartrip, a Flipkart company. Coinciding with the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the travel giant has unveiled 'Darshan Destinations,' an initiative aimed at making sacred journeys more accessible and affordable.



As part of this heartwarming gesture, one of India's leading travel planning brands, Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, is extending a divine invitation to senior citizens with 1,008 complimentary flight tickets to Ayodhya. This benevolent offer is not only a testament to the spirit of celebration surrounding the grand temple opening but also a reflection of the companies' commitment to fostering inclusive travel experiences. What's noteworthy is that this offer is also available on the Flipkart Travel platform, ensuring a seamless and enriching journey for every devotee.