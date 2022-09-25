ADVERTISEMENT

Navratri 2022 Date: Puja Timings, Vidhi, Muhurat, Navratri 2022 Start & End Date

Happy Navratri 2022: The nine-day festival is all set to begin on Monday, 26 September 2022, in India.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Shardiya Navratri 2022, the nine-day celebration of Goddess Durga, is all set to officially begin on Monday, 26 September. It is scheduled to end on 5 October. Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals that devotees eagerly wait for. People worship Goddess Durga during these nine days with sincere devotion. They pray to Goddess Durga for peace, happiness, and prosperity. Devotees believe that the Goddess will remove all their difficulties if they pray to her with devotion.

During Navratri, people worship the nine avatars of Ma Durga for nine days. Shardiya Navratri is one of the most joyous and important Hindu celebrations. People get together to celebrate the festival with their families and friends.

Here are the puja dates and timings you should know before the festival of Navratri 2022 begins.

Shardiya Navratri 2022 will begin on 26 September and end officially on 5 October. The festival begins on a Monday this year, which is considered auspicious.

According to the details available, Goddess Durga will ride an elephant this time.

Navratri 2022: Puja Dates and Timings

Let's take a look at the Navratri 2022 puja timings that everyone should remember if they want to conduct pujas or participate in prayers during the nine days:

  • Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 6:29 am to 8:5 am

  • Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:06 pm to 12:55 pm

  • Pratipada Tithi Begins - 26 September 2022 at 3:23 am

  • Pratipada Tithi Ends - 27 September 2022 at 3:08 am

  • Kanya Lagna Beginning – 26 September 2022 at 6:29 am

  • Kanya Lagna Ending – 26 September 2022 at 8:05 am

Devotees of Ma Durga are going to clean their houses, decorate them, and wear new clothes to welcome the Goddess into their homes. They will also bring the idol of Goddess Durga and conduct prayers for nine days.

