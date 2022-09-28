Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, Images, Quotes, Wishes, and Messages

Bhagat Singh was born on 28 September 1907 in Punjab province, which is now Pakistan. He was a brave and courageous freedom fighter who gave up his life for India. Bhagat Singh was hanged by the British colonial rulers when he was 23 years old. He is referred to as Shaheed Bhagat Singh by the people in India. The brave freedom fighter has inspired Indians across generations. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, 28 September.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti is celebrated on 28 September every year. It is a day to remember the sacrifices and courage of the young freedom fighter who gave up his life to free the country from British rule. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022 falls on a Wednesday. People in India celebrate his birth anniversary and remember him on this day.