Happy Kabir Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance, Famous Quotes and Verses

Kabir Jayanti 2022: Quotes by Saint Kabir Das that you should know.
Sant Kabir Das Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Saint Kabir Das is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima according to the Hindu Vedic Calendar called Panchang. This year, Kabir Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 14 June 2022. Saint Kabir Das was a popular social reformer and a poet. It is important to note that a major portion of his work was collected by the fifth Sikh guru, named Guru Arjan Dev. His writings also had a great influence on the Bhakti movement.
On Kabir Jayanti, many of his followers remember him and recite his poems. His teachings have inspired a lot of people so this day is important for everybody. It is crucial for all to remember the date of Kabir Jayanti 2022 which is on Tuesday, 14 June 2022. Everyone should get together and celebrate his works.
As we remember Saint Kabir Das on Kabir Jayanti 2022, it is important to remember certain inspiring quotes by him and some unforgettable verses.
"Do not go to the garden of flowers! O friend! Go not there; in your body is the garden of flowers. Take your seat on the thousand petals of the lotus, and there gaze on the infinite beauty."
"Look at you, you madman! Screaming you are thirsty and dying in a desert, when all around you there is nothing but water!"
"Don’t open your diamonds in a vegetable market. Tie them in bundle and keep them in your heart, and go your own way."
"What is found now is found then. If you find nothing now, you will simply end up with an apartment in the City of Death."
Kaal kare so aaj kar, aaj karei so ab
Pal mei pralaya hoyegi, bahuri karega kab.
Dukh mein sumiran sab kare, sukh mein kare na koye
Jo sukh mein simran kare, toh dukh kaahe ko hoye.
Aisi vaani boliye, mann ka aapa khoye,
Apna tan sheetal kare, auran ko sukh hoye .
Bada hua to kya hua, jaise ped khajoor,
Panthi ko chhaya nahi, fal laage ati duur.
Bura jo dekhan main chala, bura naa milya koye,
jo mann khoja aapna, toh mujhse bura na koye.
