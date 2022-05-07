Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Quotes by the Bard of Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Quotes by Rabindranath Tagore
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti also known as Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated every year on 07 May. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of great Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore.
Rabindranath Tagore, also known as Gurudev and the Bard of Bengal, was born in Kolkata on 07 May 1861.
He was not just a poet but also a playwright, philosopher, social reformer, composer and painter.
This year, the world will celebrate 161st birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.
Here are some quotes by Rabindranath Tagore which you can send to your loved ones and also upload as WhatsApp status on his birthday.
“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”
― Rabindranath Tagore
“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”
― Rabindranath Tagore
“I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”
― Rabindranath Tagore
“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.”
― Rabindranath Tagore
“Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.”
― Rabindranath Tagore
“Don't limit a child to your own learning, for she was born in another time.”
― Rabindranath Tagore
“I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times, in life after life, in age after age forever.”
― Rabindranath Tagore
“A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.”
― Rabindranath Tagore
