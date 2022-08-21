ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab, Haryana Govts Decide To Name Chandigarh Airport After Bhagat Singh

The decision was made after a joint meeting between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

Punjab, Haryana Govts Decide To Name Chandigarh Airport After Bhagat Singh
The Punjab and Haryana governments have decided to rename Chandigarh's international airport after the Indian revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

This announcement was made after a joint meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

In 2016, the Haryana Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to name Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh.

In 2017, the Punjab government wanted to rename the civil air terminal complex at the Chandigarh airport as ‘Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali’, to which the Haryana government had raised an objection over the word ‘Mohali’.

Chautala said that the collective contribution of both states and the Chandigarh administration was involved in the construction and modernisation of the airport.

The area under which the airport's terminal building falls is situated in Punjab's Mohali town. This airport project's cost is estimated at Rs 485 crore, and it is a joint venture of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the two governments of Punjab and Haryana.

