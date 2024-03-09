Ramadan 2024 Recipes: 3 Easy and Tasty Food Recipes To Try at Home This Ramzan

Ramadan also known as Ramzan, Ramazan or Ramzaan will be observed soon across the world. According to the latest details, the month of fasting and spiritual reflection will either begin on 11 or 12 March, based on the moon sighting in India. During this time, people following the Muslim religion do not eat, drink, smoke, and stay away from evil thoughts. Muslims have to maintain their fast from the first light of dawn until the sun's setting.

This one-month-long festival is filled with happiness and positivity. While people observe fasts throughout the day, they prepare various delicacies for Iftar. All the members of the family get together during Iftar and break their fast. Muslims prepare delicious food items during Ramadan and invite their friends and family to spend time together. This is an important event.