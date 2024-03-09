Ramadan 2024 Recipes: 3 Easy and Tasty Food Recipes To Try at Home This Ramzan

Ramadan 2024 recipes: Easy food items you can try making at home for your family.
(Photo: iStock)
Ramadan also known as Ramzan, Ramazan or Ramzaan will be observed soon across the world. According to the latest details, the month of fasting and spiritual reflection will either begin on 11 or 12 March, based on the moon sighting in India. During this time, people following the Muslim religion do not eat, drink, smoke, and stay away from evil thoughts. Muslims have to maintain their fast from the first light of dawn until the sun's setting.
This one-month-long festival is filled with happiness and positivity. While people observe fasts throughout the day, they prepare various delicacies for Iftar. All the members of the family get together during Iftar and break their fast. Muslims prepare delicious food items during Ramadan and invite their friends and family to spend time together. This is an important event.
Let's look at some delicious and simple Ramadan 2024 recipes you should try at home for your friends and family. Spend an enjoyable time with your loved ones over food and happy moments.
Adana Kebab
Let's take a look at the list of ingredients you will need to prepare Adana kebab at home:
1 cup Mutton mince
1 large Red capsicum
2 small Onions finely chopped
1 teaspoon all-spice powder
1 and a 1/2 teaspoons Paprika powder
Salt
Crushed black peppercorns
2-3 Fresh parsley sprigs
Oil
Chop the capsicum finely. Take the mutton mince in a bowl and add capsicum, onion, all-spice powder, paprika powder, salt and crushed peppercorns. Mix these ingredients well. Add finely chopped parsley, mix well, and set it aside for one hour. Divide the mixture and shape them into kebabs.
Heat some oil and put some kebabs in the pan. Grill till the colour becomes golden on both sides. Once done, put the kebabs on a plate and serve with green chutney.
Rarha Chicken
The ingredients you will need to make Rarha Chicken are as follows:
1/2 cup Oil
2 Bay leaves
5 Cardamom pods
4 Cloves
1 Cinnamon stick
1 and a 1/2 cups Chopped Onion
2 tbsp Ginger garlic paste
1 tsp Turmeric
2 tsp Chilli powder
2 tbsp Coriander powder
1 tsp Cumin powder
Salt
1 Green chilli
1 cup chopped Tomatoes
Water
Kasoori methi powder
Rarha Masala
Place the chicken in a bowl and add salt, rarha masala and curd. Mix the ingredients well and put them aside for twenty minutes. Heat oil in a pan and add the whole spices, and onion, and cook till they are golden brown.
Add a little bit of water, lower heat, and cover with a lid properly. Keep adding a little water so that the Rarha Chicken does not get stuck. Sprinkle some kasoori methi, green chilli, and coriander after some time. Serve the Rarha Chicken with roti or paratha.
Keema Aloo Samosa
Take a look at the ingredients you need to make Keema Aloo Samosa at home for your guests:
300 grams Mutton Mince
1/2 cup Refined Flour soaked in water
1 cup Refined flour
1 tablespoon Oil
1 teaspoon Cumin seeds
Salt
2 and a 1/2 tablespoons Ghee
1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon Red chilli powder
1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder
1 tablespoon broken cashew nuts
Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they start to change colour, add potatoes and mutton mince. Add salt and mix the items well. Add 2-3 tablespoons of water and mix well. Cook for 10-15 minutes.
Keep cooking till the mutton is done. Now, put the mutton on a plate and add cashew nuts. Dampen the edges of each halved puri with water and shape them into a cone. Stuff the cones with the mutton-potato mixture and close the edges to make samosas. Fry them till they are golden brown and serve hot with ketchup.
