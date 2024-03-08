Ramadan 2024 Gifts: Exciting Present Options for Your Friends and Family Members

Ramadan 2024: As the month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims around the world begin their fast as part of a religious observance. During this month, people abstain from food, drink, and impure thoughts between the hours of sunrise and sunset. Instead, they spend their time in prayer and connecting with Allah.

People following the Muslim religion pray to Allah during this month for happiness and prosperity. They also understand the pain of those in poverty by keeping fasts. All healthy people should observe fasting as per the rules.