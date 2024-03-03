World Hearing Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Posters, and Quotes

World Hearing Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and Posters.
(Photo: iStock)
World Hearing Day is observed annually on 3 March. The day is dedicated to create awareness about different types of hearing defects and several other related issues. According to the WHO, 'World Hearing Day 2024 will focus on overcoming the challenges posed by societal misperceptions and stigmatizing mindsets through awareness-raising and information-sharing, targeted at the public and health care providers'.
World Hearing Day is recognized with some unique objectives like countering the misinterpretations related to hearing issues, providing adequate education to communities about ear related problems, promoting equitable access to ear & hearing care, and more. Let us check out the date, theme, history, significance, quotes, and posters of World Hearing Day 2024 below.
World Hearing Day is celebrated every year on 3 March. This year, it falls on Sunday.
The theme of World Hearing Day 2024 is 'Changing mindsets: Let’s make ear and hearing care a reality for all.'
World Hearing Day was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2007, and is celebrated every year on 3 March since then. The day aims to highlight the issues of hearing loss and other defects globally, and the importance of early identification, prompt intervention, and preventive measures. It also provides a platform for the promotion of universal access to hearing healthcare services for people of all socioeconomic backgrounds.
According to WHO, "World Hearing Day is an annual global advocacy event for raising awareness regarding hearing loss and promoting ear and hearing care, and calling for action to address hearing loss and related issues. This year it will focus on overcoming the challenges posed by societal misperceptions and stigmatizing mindsets through awareness-raising and information-sharing, targeted at the public and healthcare providers."
Following is the list of World Hearing Day quotes that everyone should take inspiration from.
If I hadn't lost my hearing, I wouldn't be where I am now. It forced me to maximize my own potential. I have to be better than the average person to succeed. [Lou Ferrigno].
The thing about hearing loss is that no one can see it. Most people are so impatient; they just assume that the person with hearing loss is being rude, or slow-witted. [Marion Ross].
Blindness separates us from things but deafness separates us from people. [Helen Keller].
Are you having problems hearing? If so, those around you already know it. Hearing loss is no laughing matter, so don't be a punchline. [Leslie Nielsen].
Hearing loss very often is such a gradual phenomenon that the person is in denial. You really have to be patient with them in getting them to come forward to get help. [Marion Ross].
Hearing loss is a terrible thing because it cannot be repaired. [Pete Townshend].
Rule number one is, make sure that you face the person with hearing loss when you are speaking to them. [Marion Ross].
