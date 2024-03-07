Ramadan 2024 Diet: List of Healthy Iftar & Suhoor Foods for Safe Ramzan Fasting

The holy month of Ramadan is almost around the corner. It is one of the important occasions for all Muslims across the globe. During Ramadan, people refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, sexual pleasures, and more. Fasting during Ramadan is a time of spiritual cleansing and growth. While Ramzan is a time to sacrifice personal possessions and observe strict dietary changes, it’s also an opportunity to improve one’s health and well-being.
Choosing healthy foods during Ramadan fasting is of utmost importance for the overall health. Eating unhealthy food before or after during Ramadan may lead to a range of health problems, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Let us check out the list of healthy foods for Suhoor and Iftar below to enjoy a safe Ramzan fasting.
List of Healthy Foods for Suhoor in Ramadan
Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal before fasting during Ramadan. It should be balanced and nutritious to provide sustained energy throughout the day. It's also important to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian if you have any specific dietary concerns or health conditions. Here is a list of some healthy foods for Suhoor.
Complex Carbohydrates: Foods like whole grain bread, oats, brown rice, and quinoa release energy slowly, and therefore keep you full whole day.
Protein: Foods rich in protein helps maintain muscle mass and keeps you satisfied throughout the day. Incorporate lean protein sources such as eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, beans, lentils, or lean meats like chicken or turkey in your Suhoor for healthy fasting.
Healthy Fats: Include sources of healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. These may keep you full and satisfied.
Fruits and Vegetables: Load up on fruits and vegetables for their vitamins, minerals, and fiber content. consuming plenty of fruits and vegetables not only provide essential nutrients but also keep you hydrated.
Balanced Meals: Aim for a balanced meal including a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats during for sustained energy.
Smoothies: Blend fruits, vegetables, Greek yogurt, avocado, and nuts together create a nutritious and filling smoothie. Having smoothies in Suhoor has many health benefits.
Traditional Foods: Foods like dates, which are rich in natural sugars and fiber, can provide a quick energy boost. Pair them with a source of protein or healthy fat for a balanced suhoor meal.
List of Healthy Foods for Iftar in Ramadan
In Ramadan, it's important to break your fast with nutritious foods that replenish your energy levels and provide essential nutrients. Here is a list of some healthy foods for Iftar. Remember to eat in moderation and listen to your body's hunger cues to avoid overeating after a day of fasting.
Dates: Traditionally, Muslims break their fast with dates, which are rich in natural sugars. Eating dates in Iftar not only provide quick energy but also essential minerals like potassium and magnesium.
Fruits: Incorporate a variety of fresh fruits like watermelon, oranges, berries, and grapes to replenish vitamins, minerals, and hydration levels in the body.
Fresh Vegetables: Include a salads and vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, and bell peppers in your Iftar diet for fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants.
Protein-Rich Foods: Consume lean proteins like grilled chicken, fish, lentils, chickpeas, or beans in Iftar for maintaining muscle mass. It also keeps you full and prevents overeating.
Complex carbohydrates: Choose whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, or whole wheat bread for sustained energy.
Soups: Start your Iftar meal with a warm and nourishing soup made with vegetables, legumes, or grains for essential nutrients and hydration.
Dairy products: Consume dairy products like yogurt or milk-based drinks for to replenish calcium and protein.
Nuts and Seeds: Snack on a handful of nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, or pumpkin seeds for healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals.
Herbal Tea: End your Iftar with a cup of herbal tea like chamomile or peppermint to aid digestion and promote relaxation.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)