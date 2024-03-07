Ramadan 2024 Diet: List of Healthy Iftar & Suhoor Foods for Safe Ramzan Fasting

Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal before fasting during Ramadan. It should be balanced and nutritious to provide sustained energy throughout the day. It's also important to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian if you have any specific dietary concerns or health conditions. Here is a list of some healthy foods for Suhoor.

Complex Carbohydrates: Foods like whole grain bread, oats, brown rice, and quinoa release energy slowly, and therefore keep you full whole day.

Protein: Foods rich in protein helps maintain muscle mass and keeps you satisfied throughout the day. Incorporate lean protein sources such as eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, beans, lentils, or lean meats like chicken or turkey in your Suhoor for healthy fasting.

Healthy Fats: Include sources of healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. These may keep you full and satisfied.

Fruits and Vegetables: Load up on fruits and vegetables for their vitamins, minerals, and fiber content. consuming plenty of fruits and vegetables not only provide essential nutrients but also keep you hydrated.

Balanced Meals: Aim for a balanced meal including a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats during for sustained energy.

Smoothies: Blend fruits, vegetables, Greek yogurt, avocado, and nuts together create a nutritious and filling smoothie. Having smoothies in Suhoor has many health benefits.

Traditional Foods: Foods like dates, which are rich in natural sugars and fiber, can provide a quick energy boost. Pair them with a source of protein or healthy fat for a balanced suhoor meal.