Saraswati Puja 2024: Homemade Traditional Recipes To Try This Basant Panchami

Saraswati Puja 2024: Traditional recipes you can make at home on this festive day.
Saraswati Puja, also known as Basant Panchami, marks the beginning of Spring in India. This vibrant event is celebrated with immense joy, positivity, and enthusiasm. It's the time to welcome spring and enjoy the blossoming of nature. One of the most important factors of Basant Panchami is that people worship Goddess Saraswati, who signifies knowledge, music, art, and wisdom. People begin this day by wearing new clothes and worshipping Goddess Saraswati. They seek her blessings for a prosperous future.
Saraswati Puja 2024 is being observed today, Wednesday, 14 February. Many people celebrate this special occasion by preparing delicious dishes and spending time with their loved ones. People take out time of their busy schedules to visit relatives and friends. They also worship Ma Saraswati early in the morning. It is a time to experiment with different food items.
Here are some popular recipes you can try this Saraswati Puja to surprise your friends and family. These items are extremely simple so you can make them at home after collecting the ingredients.
Kesar Shrikhand
To make this sweet dish, you need yoghurt, sugar, saffron, cardamom, and nuts. Whisk the yoghurt until it is smooth and add sugar. Then, add saffron milk, and cardamom powder, and stir well. Chill the dish in the refrigerator for a minimum of two hours. Add nuts and dried fruits while garnishing.
Aloo Posto
Aloo Posto is a famous Bengali dish that most households prepare during Saraswati Puja. To make this item, you need potatoes, poppy seeds, green chillies, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, salt, and oil. Grind the soaked poppy seeds into a smooth paste by adding a little water.
Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds. Then, add green chillies and mix them for a few seconds. Now, give the turmeric powder and mix the ingredients well. Add the poppy seed paste, the cubed potatoes, and salt and mix them. Once done, serve the dish with steamed rice.
Besan Halwa
Another easy sweet dish that you can prepare on Saraswati Puja is besan halwa. You need gram flour, ghee, sugar, and nuts to make besan halwa. First, roast the gram flour in ghee on low heat until it's light golden brown.
Heat sugar and water to make a sugar syrup in another pan. Now, slowly stir the hot sugar syrup into the gram flour. Make sure you are cooking the halwa on low heat until it thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan. Serve the besan halwa hot after adding chopped nuts or saffron for an extra taste.
