Happy Basant Panchami 2024: Wishes, Quotes; Date, History, Significance & More

Happy Basant Panchami 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, History, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the first day of spring every year. It is also the time when the preparations for Holi celebrations begin, which is the start of spring and the holiday season. This festival is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Saraswati, who is worshipped as the representative of learning, creativity, and music. It is also a day to celebrate with friends and family by eating and sharing.
Basant Panchami is a significant festival in India, and it is a time to come together and celebrate with friends and family. The festival has a long history and tradition, and it is an important part of the Hindu calendar.
According to Drik Panchang, this year Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. The following are the the auspicious timings of this festival.
Vasant Panchami Muhurat: 7:01 am to 12:35 pm
Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment: 12:35 pm
Panchami Tithi Begins: 2:41 pm on 13 February 2024
Panchami Tithi Ends: 12:09 pm on 14 February 2024
Basant Panchami holds a rich history steeped in mythology and legends. One tale revolves around the renowned poet Kalidasa, who, in a moment of despair, contemplated suicide upon learning of his wife's departure. However, his fate took a remarkable turn when the goddess Saraswati emerged from a river and urged him to bathe in its waters. This transformative experience granted Kalidasa profound insight and transformed him into a gifted poet.
Another captivating story is associated with Kama, the Hindu god of love. In his attempt to awaken Lord Shiva from a deep meditation following the loss of his wife Sati, Kama interrupted the divine trance. The seers intervened, urging Kama to rouse Shiva, allowing him to reconnect with the outside world and acknowledge Maa Parvati's unwavering devotion. In response, Kama shot flowers and beeswax arrows at Shiva using his sugarcane bow. However, his actions angered Lord Shiva, who opened his third eye and reduced Kama to ashes. In a compassionate gesture, Shiva promised to resurrect Kama's wife, Rati, after her 40 days of penance. This legend holds a special place in the Ramayana, as it is believed that Shiva fulfilled his promise and revived Rati after her rigorous penance.
The significance of Basant Panchami is deeply rooted in its vibrant colours and textures. Yellow, the festival's most prominent hue, symbolises knowledge, creativity, and music. It serves as a reminder of the blooming mustard fields that herald the arrival of spring.
During Basant Panchami, devotees gather at temples to worship the goddess Saraswati, who is revered as the patroness of learning and the arts. The day begins with early morning prayers, as people adorn themselves in yellow attire and offer yellow flowers and sweets to the goddess. Hymns and mantras are recited in her honour, seeking her blessings for wisdom, knowledge, and creativity.
Check out the Basant Panchami 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings below.
On this pious occasion of Basant Panchami, I wish you good luck and success. Greetings of the Day!!!
I wish you have the best Spring with the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami. Fly the kite as higher as you want. Happy Basant Panchami 2024.
This Saraswati Puja, I wish you knowledge, intelligence, and plenty of success. Happy Vasant Panchami 2024.
On this pious occasion of Saraswati Puja, I wish Maa Saraswati bless you with lots of happiness and prosperity. Happy Basant Panchami.
May the blessings of Goddess Saraswati beam upon you and may the force of knowledge illuminate your life. Happy Saraswati Puja 2024.
Together, with laughter and the company of our loved ones, let us celebrate the holy day of Saraswati Puja. Happy Basant Panchami.
May Goddess Saraswati's light of wisdom destroy the darkness of wickedness. Greetings of Basant Panchami 2024.
I hope that the arrival of spring brings you wealth, good news, harmony, and advancement in your life. Happy Basant Panchami.
May Maa Saraswati's blessings and the calming amber glow of knowledge await you at the end of the dark road of evil. Happy Basant Panchami.
Basant Panchami is a time to gather with loved ones to celebrate the arrival of spring and say farewell to past grievances. Greetings on Basant Panchami.
