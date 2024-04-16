Ram Navami 2024: Traditions, Rituals, and Festivities To Follow on This Day

Ram Navami 2024: Know the traditions and rituals of the festival.
(Photo: iStock)
Ram Navami 2024: Ram Navami is a time to celebrate the life and legacy of Lord Rama. The festivities include a statue installed in the city of Ayodhya, a chariot parade, and fasting. This year, Ram Navami is scheduled to be observed on Wednesday, 17 April.
All devotees are excited to worship Lord Rama on this day. It is considered very auspicious and people follow certain age-old traditions to make the day memorable. Everyone should observe Ram Navami and celebrate it the right way.
Here are a few rituals and traditions people should follow on Ram Navami while worshipping Lord Rama:
Ram Navami Prayer and Bhajans
The Ram Navami Pooja begins with the installation of the idols of Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita, and Hanuman. People put tilak on their foreheads and begin their special prayers on this day. The bhajans are a powerful collection of songs that contain the secret of life and prosperity. People sing bhajans and make the entire atmosphere religious. A holy priest tells the story of Lord Rama's birth on this day to the devotees.
Fasting
One of the most important aspects of the festival is the fast. Many followers of Lord Rama go for a fast on satvik food, which is a holy food that does not contain salt or other adulterated materials. However, some also observe a waterless fast (nirjal vrat), which is a fast that only involves abstaining from food and water. The Ram Navami fast is broken on midnight if one has observed a waterless fast. You should observe a day-long fast on this day if you wish to offer your prayers to Lord Rama.
Rath Yatra
Another important part of the celebrations is the Rath Yatra, which is a chariot parade taken out in Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Rama. The Rath Yatra is a grand occasion which includes the idols of Sita, Laxman, and Hanuman. The procession is accompanied by lively songs and colorful costumes, and it is a time for the community to come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Lord Rama.
Chant Mantras
Mantra Chanting is an important aspect of the festivities, with the recitation of Ramcharitmanas, a narrative poem composed in the 16th century that tells the story of Lord Rama's life. The Aarti, another Hindu rite, is also performed, which involves the wrapping of a flame around the deity with songs being sung.
Feasting
After sunset, devotees organise a feast to celebrate Lord Rama's birth. It is important to note that the feast contains vegetarian items only. You must abstain from eating or cooking non veg food on this day. Devotees enjoy a grand vegetarian dinner on this day.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)