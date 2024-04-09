Chaitra Navratri 2024: Dos and Don'ts During Navratri Fasting

Chaitra Navratri is the time for devout reverence towards Goddess Durga spanning nine days and nights. It commences today, 9 April and culminates on 17 April 2024. Devotees mark the Chaitra days with fasting and fervent prayers to honor the nine manifestations of Maa Durga.

Navratri fasting is known as Navratri Vrat, which involves abstinence from specific foods and customs. This period is dedicated to the purification the body, spirit, and mind, fostering mental clarity, deepening spiritual connections, and purging impurities through dietary restrictions and spiritual practices. During Chaitra Navratri, adherents observe certain do's and don'ts to maintain the sanctity of their fast and to enhance their spiritual journey.