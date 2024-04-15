Ram Navami 2024 Date: Puja Muhurat, Time, Significance, and Rituals To Follow

Ram Navami 2024: One of the most important Hindu festivals of the year, Ram Navami, is to be celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, on 17 April. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on 9 April and is scheduled to end on 17 April.
Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month. Devotees are patiently waiting to observe Ram Navami this month and worship Lord Rama. One should know the date and important puja timings.
Ram Navami 2024: Importance
The festival of Ram Navami coincides with the final day of Chaitra Navratri festivities. On Day 9 of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Durga and her incarnation Maa Siddhidatri are worshipped.
According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya of Ayodhya. He is known as the epitome of truth, duty, righteousness and compassion.
Ram Navami is observed across different parts of India because it celebrates the birth of Lord Rama. People observe this day every year on the scheduled date and conduct puja ceremonies as per timings.
Ram Navami 2024: Shubh Muhurat and Puja Dates
Here is the Ram Navami 2024 shubh muhurat and dates you must note if you want to conduct prayers on this day:
Ram Navami Date: Wednesday, 17 April
Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:03 am to 01:38 pm
Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes
One should remember the puja muhurat if one wants to observe the festival the right way. Invite your friends and family and conduct puja ceremonies at home.
Ram Navami 2024: How To Celebrate
The celebration of Ram Navami includes a variety of activities such as grand aartis, processions and bhandaras by the devotees.
On this day, people from different parts of the country come to Ayodhya to participate in Ram Navami rituals and receive blessings from Lord Rama. It is a time of joy and celebration for the community.
One of the most important aspects of this festival is the celebration of Lord Rama's life and times. It is an opportunity to reflect on the teachings of the Lord and follow his path. For the believers, this is a time of spiritual cleansing and renewal.
People wear new clothes and observe a day-long fast on this day to worship Lord Rama.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
