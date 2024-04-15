World Hemophilia Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Quotes, Posters & Significance

World Hemophilia Day was first observed in 1989. The day was established in order to advocate for improved diagnosis and accessible care for those affected by hemophilia. The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) also established the day as an opportunity to raise awareness about the condition. The WFH encourages people to illuminate in red on World Hemophilia Day to show solidarity with those affected by the condition.

The day also aims to urge local policymakers and governments to improve access to care for those with bleeding disorders. The theme emphasizes the need for universal access to diagnosis and treatment services.

World Hemophilia Day is an important day to raise awareness about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders. The day is also dedicated to honoring volunteers who support the hemophilia community. The WFH encourages people to participate in World Hemophilia Day by spreading information about the condition and by supporting local organizations that work to prevent and treat hemophilia.