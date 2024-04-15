Maha Ashtami 2024 Chaitra Navratri: Date, Time, Significance & Rituals

Know everything about Maha Ashtami 2024 Chaitra Navratri
(Image: iStock)
Chaitra Durga Ashtami, also known as Mahashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated across the country with great grandeur. This day is considered as one of the most auspicious day among Hindus and is dedicated to the eighth manifestation of Goddess Durga and that is Goddess Maha Gauri. Navratri days and nights are considered most sacred period to worship Goddess Durga.
Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on Eighth day or Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, 16 April 2024. Chaitra Durga Ashtami is a day filled with reverence and spiritual fervor, as devotees pay homage to Goddess Durga and seek her blessings. Through rituals, prayers, and offerings, devotees express their devotion and gratitude towards the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga, seeking her divine grace and blessings.
Chaitra Durga Ashtami will fall on Tuesday,16 April 2024, a day which is celebrated with fervor and devotion by devotees across the country. According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begins at 12:11 on 15 April 2024, and ends at 13:23 on 16 April 2024.
Chaitra Durga Ashtami holds profound significance as it commemorates the emergence of the goddess Chamunda from Mother Durga's forehead. Chamunda then defeated the demons Chanda, Munda, and Rakthabija, who were the allies of Mahishasura.
During the Durga Puja rituals on Mahashtami, devotees venerate the 64 Yoginis and the Ashta Shakti or Matrikas, which represent the eight fierce forms of Goddess Durga. The Ashta Shakti which is also known as the Eight Shaktis symbolize various manifestations of the divine feminine energy. The Eight Shaktis honoured during Durga Puja include Brahmani, Maheswari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasinghi, Indrani, and Chamunda.
Mahashtami holds significant rituals in the worship of Goddess Durga. On this auspicious day, nine small pots are consecrated, which symbolizes the divine powers of Durga, and the nine forms of the goddess are invoked into them.
Each manifestation is venerated during the Mahashtami Puja, which further signify the diverse aspects of her strength and grace.
In addition, Mahashtami is marked by the worship of young unmarried girls, who are considered as embodiments of Goddess Durga herself. This ritual is known as Kumari Puja, and is a cherished tradition which is observed throughout the nine days of Durga Navratri, with a special emphasis on Mahashtami. It symbolizes the divine feminine energy present in all stages of life, from childhood to adulthood.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)